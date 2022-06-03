 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: NRA has tainted democracy of USA

  • 0

Every single person who spouts “pro-life” values and votes NRA-backed politicians into office should be ashamed of themselves.

The NRA has tainted the democracy of the United States by offering politicians money and support in exchange for protection of their bottom line. Politicians who have been endorsed by the NRA repeatedly refuse to support gun legislation that would drastically reduce gun violence. The NRA has spent decades peddling the narrative that the most patriotic symbol of freedom is an object that exists to kill.

Do you think it is a coincidence they are making money on that? I think the strongest symbol of American freedom and values is a grinning child, holding up their A honor roll certificate, excited and wide-eyed for the future this country promised them.

Whatever happened to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? How free of a country are we if people must fear going to the grocery store? How free are we if teachers in our elementary schools are dying like war heroes? Why must I go on?

People are also reading…

I am disgusted by the hate and obstinate ignorance and paranoia spouted by people who claim to be Christians. If these politicians are as Christian as they claim, they would not accept blood money from the NRA.

Erin DeChristopher

Morganton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HDR letter Sutton

Thank you for reporting on Catawba County Schools issues, including books in school libraries. If the district’s “red flag policy” provides pa…

Letter: Hickory raised me well

Letter: Hickory raised me well

Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert