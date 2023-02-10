Recently, the Raleigh News & Observer’s editorial board took issue with a new directive from the University of North Carolina system Board of Governors to restrict the ability of our state’s educational institutions from inquiring on candidates’ political inclinations during the employment process. Consequently, some factions on our state’s college campuses have expressed outrage calling this a “coup” on the part of “conservative snowflakes." This is not a radical proposal; this is a common-sense one.

The editorial board and opponents of this mandate have easily discarded this as some ploy by conservatives to restrict free speech when this directive would instead bolster that right. This rule would similarly protect left-leaning thinkers from discrimination on the basis of ideology as well as those associated with conservative political philosophy. Just as with any law, what you may perceive as being used against you, which is not at all true in this case, can also be used in your defense. As a matter of fact, that is precisely what the UNC Board of Governors has done on the part of all faculty and staff. However, the outrage over this may have uncovered what is already known: our state’s universities and colleges are dominated by liberal political thinkers on their campuses.

Unsurprisingly, those who prefer to use political ideology as a sort of litmus test in exchange for employment may not appreciate the board’s efforts to restrict the ability to do so. With an overwhelming majority of university employees, particularly faculty, identifying with liberal orthodoxy, on what premise does this backlash rest? Conversely, not much room exists for conservatives to have fruitful and productive debate on issues that have dominated the public sphere, such as Critical Race Theory and Diversity, Inclusion, & Equity (appropriately titled DIE). Perhaps this measure will challenge the monopoly on speech and thought that particular groups within our educational institutions seem to believe they are entitled to.

Perhaps taking away the ability to reject candidates based on political inclination might frighten some hiring committees, but the purpose of universities’ existence is to foster an environment fit for open dialogue and fervent debate, not to create a community where everyone looks different but thinks the same.

Colby D. Carr

Morganton