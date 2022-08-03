Letter: Non-recession may solve employment issue

Until July 27, 2022, a recession was defined as back-to-back, quarterly economic contractions. On July 28, that definition was rejected by the Biden Administration. The first and second quarters of 2022 were negative GDP numbers. With the new language we are speaking in America, the label no longer applies. I remember when language changed back in the 90s. Bill Clinton told us, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

I have concluded the definition of a recession only applies to a Republican president and administration. It does not apply to the Biden administration, the Democrat house, or the Democrat Senate. Not only have they changed the terminology, but they have decided the best way to curtail inflation is to print more money and raise taxes.

In 2021, we were informed inflation was “transitory” and “No serious economist is suggesting there is unchecked inflation on the way.” In 2021, I wrote inflation is as transitory as gravity. The administration is telling America that spending $430 billion in newly printed bills will bring the deficit down and deliver us from a recession.

The plan is to spend $369 billion of it for new green deal “stuff.” Maybe a relaunch of Solyndra is in the cards. This new spending will be paid for by an increase in taxes. It will raise taxes by $800 billion over the next 10 years. Raising taxes during a recession is a unique idea. There is also a billion dollars to build up the forces of the IRS. They will have thousands of new soldiers to investigate taxpayers.

This proposed bill is happening because of the reversal of one Joe Manchin from West Virginia. I remember him saying, “I don’t think during a time of recession you mess with any of the taxes or increase any taxes.” I wonder what Chuck Schumer did to change his mind.

However, the so-called non-recession has the potential to solve one of our major employment issues in America. Today, we have a surplus of roughly 8 million jobs. A recession should be an effective way to shrink that number. It’s like putting a cheap cotton T-shirt in a hot water wash and dry.

Mr. Manchin was convinced resistance is futile. I was never confident he would choose principle over party. Now I know.

Mike Zimmerman, Conover