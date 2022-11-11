Letter: No teacher has ever discussed CRT in granddaughter's school

I have to take issue with Charlie Shepherd who spoke at the Catawba County school board regarding our school systems. Either he doesn’t have school-age children, or he has never been to a Catawba County school. My granddaughter attends a Catawba County middle school and before that she attended a Hickory City Schools elementary school.

No teacher or administrator has ever pushed or even discussed CRT and LGBTQ+ issues with her. Anything she knows about those things comes from talking to other kids or just observing it in the world. I think Mr. Shepherd is spending too much time with the right-wing media.

I would like to point out that I wasn’t taught any of that when I was growing up and guess what? There were still people who were LGBTQ+ in my school.

You can’t indoctrinate someone into being LGBTQ+, you are born that way. Just like you can’t indoctrinate someone into being straight. The only indoctrination we were taught then is that those people were not right, that something is wrong with them. That is why so many people who identify as LGBTQ+ live unhappy, hidden lives.

Kids today understand tolerance and believe that people have the right to be who they want to be.

As for CRT, I don’t even know where to start. Shouldn’t we tell the truth about the evils of slavery? Shouldn’t we acknowledge that a large part of this country was built upon the backs of those slaves? Shouldn’t we teach our children that we are all Americans no matter how we came to be here and that we all have the same rights? And shouldn’t we teach our children we would never want to return to a time when people were used, abused and owned by people?

Those conversations should not make anyone feel guilty unless they are the ones doing the abusing. It should teach them to be understanding and compassionate with others. One of the few commandments that Jesus ever gave is that we are to love our neighbor as ourselves. We weren’t commanded to judge others. Judgment is reserved for God.

I sure wish those that call themselves Christians would actually follow the teachings of Christ.

I would challenge Mr. Shepherd to spend time volunteering at a school. Heaven knows they can sure use some volunteers, and he might learn something himself.

Kelley Walker

Hickory