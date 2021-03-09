Letter: No reconciliation until the truth is told

The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee commends the Iredell County Commissioners for taking the first step in the process to relocate their Confederate monument. Just like the “common soldier statue” in Catawba County, these monuments were ostensibly erected to commemorate not soldiers in the United States armed forces but instead those who fought in the bloodiest insurrection in our nation’s history.

However, as aptly noted in the latest official history of Catawba County (1995), the redemption of White Supremacy in North Carolina was the real point of placing these cheap, mass produced statues on courthouse lawns across the South: “The message of the monument[s] left no other interpretation.”

"Wouldn't it make more sense to bring the statues down and move the community forward?" said Bishop William Barber, Jr. speaking virtually on our Facebook page last Saturday. "The statues must come down so we can change the statutes that keep poor people down." Barber reminded us that Robert E. Lee opposed the veneration of the Civil War, flag waving and the erection of monuments to celebrate the Confederacy.