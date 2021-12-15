Letter: No proof of voter fraud has been offered; let's move on

I recently read a note in the magazine “The Week” that gave me a hmm moment. The Washington Post found that of 11 dead voters former President Trump and his allies claimed voted by mail in the 2020 election, seven are still alive.

Four were recently deceased and their ballots were sent in by family members who were registered Republicans who apparently voted for Trump.

The only fraud here would seem to be if someone other than the deceased filled out those ballots and mailed them in, apparently in Trump’s favor.

This sent me back to my collection of notes. This from the book “Landslide” by Michael Wolff, “Trump reacted to his defeat by spewing easily debunked lies about voter fraud and sending Giuliani to mount doomed legal challenges.”

No proof of voter fraud has been offered in a court of law – or anywhere else.

And, from “The Week” magazine of 10-1-21 ... a recount financed and conducted by Trump backers in Arizona’s largest county concluded that Joe Biden had legitimately won the state. After a month-long audit … the security outfit Cyber Ninjas issued a report saying Biden had beat Trump by 45,469 votes in Maricopa County – 360 more than the certified count.”