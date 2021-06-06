Letter: No metal fence downtown

If you've been on City Walk, you've seen the towering black metal fence alongside. The railroad requires the city to build that fence to keep us from taking shortcuts across the track.

In most places, that's all well and good but not downtown.

Can you imagine what that black fence will look like if it's installed near Union Square in the block between 2nd and 3rd Streets? It will look like you are cutting downtown in two parts — a visual barrier that will divide rather than knit the center together.

I have a solution. Build a low wooden rail fence like the one in front of Olde Hickory Station. It would discourage people from walking over the track except at the marked crossing. It's attractive and would not divide the city. Of course some agile soul could leap over but most would head to the crossing.

No metal fence downtown.

Dianne Straley

Hickory