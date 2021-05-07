Letter: No evidence monument is a safety hazard

From reading the arguments of the Catawba County Truth And Reconciliation Committee it appears the complaints about the Catawba County Confederate Veterans Monument are nearing the point of absurdity. No evidence has been presented that this monument is a public safety hazard. The most recent incident I could find of a person being unintentionally injured by a Civil War monument occurred in Gettysburg in 2019 but this involved a fall from the towering pro-Union Pennsylvania monument.
No evidence has been presented that our very honorable Catawba veterans purchased and installed a monument specific to intimidating people of another race. The monument states who and what and why it exists quite clearly in memory of something that no longer existed for veterans who swore an oath of allegiance and made Catawba County a very strong industrial part of a more perfect Union. The same is so for the plaque on the same public grounds honoring all of the Confederate soldiers who died in the war and which has received no complaints or calls for removal.
No evidence has been presented on how removing the monument in question would evoke a reconciliation, only that it would be the first step in a process towards reparations. How would that work on a county level? It would seem very costly to me for the county to be tasked to audit every citizen in the county to determine if they owe or were owed by someone in the county based on their ancestors.
I offer a bold solution, that any property with a history of violence or hate crime be seized by the County through eminent domain and that property developed into affordable housing. We cannot and will not tolerate hate and violence in our neighborhoods where it actually exists and demand is too high for affordable home ownership to allow such properties to continue to exist. Living in the past resolves nothing for our present-day needs.
Tim Carrier
Vale, NC