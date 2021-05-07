Letter: No evidence monument is a safety hazard

From reading the arguments of the Catawba County Truth And Reconciliation Committee it appears the complaints about the Catawba County Confederate Veterans Monument are nearing the point of absurdity. No evidence has been presented that this monument is a public safety hazard. The most recent incident I could find of a person being unintentionally injured by a Civil War monument occurred in Gettysburg in 2019 but this involved a fall from the towering pro-Union Pennsylvania monument.

No evidence has been presented that our very honorable Catawba veterans purchased and installed a monument specific to intimidating people of another race. The monument states who and what and why it exists quite clearly in memory of something that no longer existed for veterans who swore an oath of allegiance and made Catawba County a very strong industrial part of a more perfect Union. The same is so for the plaque on the same public grounds honoring all of the Confederate soldiers who died in the war and which has received no complaints or calls for removal.