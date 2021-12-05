Letter: Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19

Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19

“The vaccine, on the other hand, would prompt my body to develop a good bit of immunity, known side effects are rare, and if some side effects would develop a decade or two later,” writes Sigrid Hice (12-2-21), “I would rather be alive to find out then instead of possibly having succumbed to COVID-19.”

A reasonable calculation. But there’s a large fraction of Americans whose bodies have already been prompted “to develop a good bit of immunity,” the COVID-recovered. Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Medicine, describes their protection:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s more than 90 studies already showing that natural immunity, post-infection natural immunity, is as strong or stronger and better and longer-lasting than vaccine immunity.” (Oct. 25)

Vaccination of the already immune, moreover, poses some additional risk. Dr. Risch: