 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19
0 Comments
alert top story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19

“The vaccine, on the other hand, would prompt my body to develop a good bit of immunity, known side effects are rare, and if some side effects would develop a decade or two later,” writes Sigrid Hice (12-2-21), “I would rather be alive to find out then instead of possibly having succumbed to COVID-19.”

A reasonable calculation. But there’s a large fraction of Americans whose bodies have already been prompted “to develop a good bit of immunity,” the COVID-recovered. Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Medicine, describes their protection:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s more than 90 studies already showing that natural immunity, post-infection natural immunity, is as strong or stronger and better and longer-lasting than vaccine immunity.” (Oct. 25)

Vaccination of the already immune, moreover, poses some additional risk. Dr. Risch:

“… the hazards of those people getting the vaccine are higher than an average person in the population getting the vaccine. There are six studies that show that increased risk. So there’s no real reason that they need to be vaccinated. And certainly no reason for a mandate to have them vaccinated.”

Tom Shuford, Lenoir

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert