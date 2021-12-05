Letter: Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19

Natural immunity offers protection against COVID-19
“The vaccine, on the other hand, would prompt my body to develop a good bit of immunity, known side effects are rare, and if some side effects would develop a decade or two later,” writes Sigrid Hice (12-2-21), “I would rather be alive to find out then instead of possibly having succumbed to COVID-19.”
A reasonable calculation. But there’s a large fraction of Americans whose bodies have already been prompted “to develop a good bit of immunity,” the COVID-recovered. Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Medicine, describes their protection:
“There’s more than 90 studies already showing that natural immunity, post-infection natural immunity, is as strong or stronger and better and longer-lasting than vaccine immunity.” (Oct. 25)
Vaccination of the already immune, moreover, poses some additional risk. Dr. Risch:
“… the hazards of those people getting the vaccine are higher than an average person in the population getting the vaccine. There are six studies that show that increased risk. So there’s no real reason that they need to be vaccinated. And certainly no reason for a mandate to have them vaccinated.”