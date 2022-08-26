Letter: Nationalism never turns out well for the country

David Dreyer, in his Sunday column, hit a lot of nails on the head.

He, however, does not mention five very important words that describe our last administration.

First, some definitions, all “isms."

Let’s start with jingoism. Merriam Webster describes this as extreme chauvinism or nationalism characterized by belligerence toward other nations as a foreign policy.

OK, chauvinism gets bandied about a lot. Webster describes it as undue partiality or attachment to a group or place to which one belongs or has belonged. Also a belief women are inferior.

Next, let’s try on nationalism. Webster says, exalting one nation above all others and placing primary emphasis on promotion of its culture and interests as opposed to those of other nations or supranational (transcending national boundaries) groups. The EU, for instance.

Next, misogynism. The word sounds like what it means, ergo; hatred of, aversion to, or prejudice against women. A culture that promotes violence and misogyny. Again from Webster.

Now I didn’t bother with patriotism because we all know what that means. Right? No? OK. Patriotism; love of one's country, warts and all.

A wise man informed me that back a ways somebody said, Patriotism is love for one’s country. Nationalism is a hatred for everybody else's.

Anybody listening? Sound familiar? Which is your state of mind.

Our Republican candidate for U.S. senate was backed by the man who is an avowed nationalist, in his own words.

Kim Jung Un is a nationalist.

Putin is a nationalist.

Hitler was a nationalist.

Mussolini was a nationalist.

Stalin was a nationalist.

It’s a long list and getting longer. Read real history. Nationalism never turns out well for the nations that are burdened by that type of leadership.

Vergne Harvey

Conover