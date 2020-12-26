Letter: My wish is for our nation to heal itself

I read with great hope the letters to the editor in the Dec. 18 edition from writers Thomas Blanton and Ruth Long and compared them to my pitiful rant about toilet paper. Mr. Blanton hits the nail on the head about white privilege. I too am white and I realize my privileges every day compared to what those of color go through in this country. I feel for those parents who fear their child will be the next to die needlessly at the hands of a bad police officer or a hate crime.

Mrs. Long also described the current Republican Party to a T, and how it has become the party of Trumpism. It bears no resemblance to the party it once was. She is right that they and the cult of Trump want to turn over the will of the majority of the American citizens in this election. Trump started these lies way, way before the election, to stoke up his ardent base. The Republican party is so afraid of Trump and his base, that they are willing to play along with these outright lies that they will not respect the will of the majority. There has been absolutely no proof of voter fraud that would change the outcome of this election. There have been close to 70 suits thrown out of court because the Trump administration can’t prove there is fraud. Yet, Trump keeps telling his people that there is, basically so he can keep getting money from them from his new PAC. This is making a dangerous situation as has already been seen in the violence in Washington the past week.