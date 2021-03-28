Letter: My identity is American

Recent events and national rhetoric have led me to question my racial identity — and consider race in general. While I appear and am ethnically Asian, I was adopted by white Americans and culturally different than many who share my ethnicity.

Growing up, I always felt a bit like an outsider; I did not share language or customs with classmates of Asian descent. With peers who were white, I looked different.

While most people mean well, appearance does factor into how we treat others (we all have bias) and there were times I was reminded of that.

I felt mixed inside. And it wasn’t until I was an adult I realized — that is all of us as Americans. We all have an individual ethnicity or cultural heritage, yet share a physical country, democratic government, and natural resources.

It is the uniquely American narrative at its finest, and it’s up to us to protect this shared identity by including everyone and standing against exclusion.

Sometimes it means telling a friend that a joke is not OK; other times it means realizing the issue is our own thinking. No one is perfect and no one should be “cancelled."

Our words matter; people listen. Perhaps that’s why some take to extremes — and harm others. I mourn that.