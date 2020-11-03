Letter: My hope lies on the other side

I was asked yesterday what I feel regarding our current political state of affairs. I am tired of the toxicity - in the news, on the streets, in daily conversation. It is everywhere and for someone like me, who works in a field where vicarious trauma happens daily, politics is something I avoid in conversation. My friends and family have their minds made up, all have voted or plan to vote. Combative interactions on social media are fruitless. Life around this topic is a hazardous waste dump for me.

That being said, my response to the question was this: "My faith is carrying me through this and my hope lies on the other side."

Let me explain: I am a person of deep faith. There have been times in my life that my faith is the only thing that kept me alive. Literally. I cannot imagine life without my faith. And I am not just talking about theological faith, for my dear atheist friends. My faith lies in my God, first and foremost, but also in humanity and our ability to be resilient, to love and be kind and generous. This faith gives me hope.

Hope is an expectation. Hope is an uplifter. Hope is seeking a drop of good in a sea of disaster. Hope is what I draw in with every breath. It allows me to breathe out love. Hope gives me a reason to move forward. Faith is my fuel to do so.