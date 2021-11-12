Letter: My Home in North Carolina

With my heavy coat and my swimsuit in my bag, I’m on the road.
Down the Blue Ridge Parkway, with its red, green and yellow leaves, I’m on the way to the foothills.
Arriving in Hickory, “I Hop around” a place to eat.
With my light coat in hand, I am now on the way to Wilmington’s ocean beaches with open arms.
With the twilight approaching, North Carolina is my Home.
Paul Haskins
Hickory
