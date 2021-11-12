 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: My Home in North Carolina
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: My Home in North Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With my heavy coat and my swimsuit in my bag, I’m on the road.

Down the Blue Ridge Parkway, with its red, green and yellow leaves, I’m on the way to the foothills.

Arriving in Hickory, “I Hop around” a place to eat.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With my light coat in hand, I am now on the way to Wilmington’s ocean beaches with open arms.

With the twilight approaching, North Carolina is my Home.

Paul Haskins

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert