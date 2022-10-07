Letter: My Florida uncle knew hurricanes before Fort Myers was developed

My uncle Ben Taylor was born in 1892 and died in 1998. He took his family from South Jersey in a model T Ford to Fort Myers, Florida to find work. He found it repairing boat engines along the river in Fort Myers.

We would drive to see him in the late '60s and early '70s. He would ride us all through the beautiful untamed acres of Sanibel and Captiva with all the wild and exotic native vegetation. We saw huge sea grapes and oleanders, and all sorts of plants that we had never seen before in Jersey.

Captiva and Sanibel were not developed much then; there were dirt roads and acres of invasive low growing palmettos. It was magical.

My uncle was interested in nature and the environment and loved water and boats. He always said to us that the development of Sanibel and Captiva was going to be a terrible mistake. He said, the people don’t remember the monster hurricanes and their destruction.

That hundred-year-ago hurricane? My uncle Ben knew about it. My uncle Ben was right.

Mildred Ella Taylor Broselow

Hickory