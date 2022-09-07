Letter: My desire to keep America great doesn't make me a nationalist

Regarding Verne Harvey's letter to the editor (Nationalism Never Turns Out Well For The Country).

Mr. Harvey apparently chose to not discuss the following "isms." Liberalism which becomes progressivism which becomes socialism which becomes communism (or fascism). This continuum may vary slightly, but there have been many examples of this occurring in the world over the years. Note that one thing all five of the "nationalists" listed in Mr. Harvey's letter (Kim Jung Un, Putin, Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin) have/had in common is that they were at one time socialists and some became either fascists or communists.

Another thing they all have in common is that they were or are authoritarian dictators. I'm not aware of any American "nationalists" who act like they want to be dictators or authoritarians. Because my life experience has convinced me the United States of America is the best country on the face of the earth does not make me a nationalist of any kind. Because I want to make and keep America great doesn't make me a nationalist either.

If the people of other countries choose to not be like America, so be it. But I would prefer they not come to America and try to make it like the places they left. It is interesting to note that several socialist countries in Europe are slowly evolving to be more capitalist in nature.

It is also worth noting that a significant number of the illegal immigrants entering our country on the southwest border are from the socialist paradises of Cuba and Venezuela. If socialism is so great, why are these people risking their lives to illegally enter a country filled with "nationalists?"

Francis White

Hickory