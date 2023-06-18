I love Hickory Public Schools. A fifth-grade graduate of Viewmont Elementary, I thank the district for teaching me to read, which is key to every other subject.

After graduating St. Stephens High School and college abroad, the school district helped me to stay in town with my parents. I was employed as a substitute, the book bus assistant, and teacher.

I got attached and wanted to help the schools that taught me, so I ran for school board in 2019. Since the election was nonpartisan, I focused on an issue that matters day-to-day in schools: consistency. If a student has a consistent teacher who has consistent support, education will be consistently received.

When I saw school board elections will now be partisan, I understood the reasoning — to show voters where candidates stand on political issues. At the same time, partisan issues are often not district ones, including social issues curriculum (state) and funding (county, state, federal).

A critical local issue is discipline brought by consistent enforcement of rules so students know what to expect. School stability encourages parents to enroll their children in the district; this increases funding for staff and programs.

I read board minutes and attend meetings, as able, and see questions asked by the board, which holds leadership accountable for consistency in classrooms. Staff retention, a goal per past school improvement plans, is a good metric to watch.

The pandemic caused learning equity gaps so stability in classrooms could not be more important. Questions asked, not just by board members at meetings but also by candidates for office, ensure an institution serves all people well.

I imagine partisan school board elections will change candidates’ incentive to discuss national, cultural issues and capture party votes. Remember a school board’s most important job: selecting a consistent superintendent who listens to staff, backs them up.

I ran a hyper-local campaign and knocked on nearly every door in the ward I ran in 2019 because I could focus on district-level issues. On election night, I called the winner to concede, shared the feedback I had collected, and supported the district — but my care for Hickory Public Schools continued.

Last year, I relocated to the D.C. metro but I make time to keep up with Hickory and Hickory Public Schools. I hope, even with partisanship in school elections, future candidates focus on district issues. The highly partisan Beltway has not changed my heart, which is in Hickory. I still have my Hickory Public Schools magnet on my fridge in my new home.

Aaron Kohrs

Alexandria, VA