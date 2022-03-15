Letter: My best memories of Hickory are as a volunteer

When I graduated high school in this area, I assumed, like many youth, that there weren’t opportunities to grow in a smaller city, and I did not intend to return after college.

However, because of my family, I returned and stayed for several years. Working in different fields as opportunities presented themselves, I learned: there is a lot to learn here in western North Carolina.

But the biggest opportunities materialized in volunteer roles — community organizing with local nonprofits, municipal commissions, and at times, individuals who simply needed help.

The benefit of volunteering is unlimited potential to grow—grow your skill sets, grow relationships, and grow community. You are not confined to work place constructs.

As I seek new opportunities in another metropolitan area and bid farewell to friends, I will fondly remember my hometown of Hickory and my fondest memories here are volunteering. I encourage you to volunteer—somewhere, anywhere—at the local school district, hospital (when safe), or litter quitter group. You will grow and grow community!

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory