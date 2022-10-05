Letter: Mr. Fuller believed in young people

I was saddened to learn that Mr. Edward Gonder Fuller had passed away! I learned in the obituary that Mr. Fuller had taught in the Catawba County School System for 49 years! That alone deserves so much thanks and praise for the kind of man Mr. Fuller was!

Mr. Fuller was at Foard High School when my girls were there. He was genuinely interested in the probably thousands of students whose lives he influenced. I thank him for being a gentle, kind, exceptional in every way, human being!

It was obvious that Mr. Fuller believed in his students! He believed in humankind! He believed in contributing to society! He believed in young people and helping them better their lives through education! Our community has lost a great individual! May he Rest In Peace!

Carolyn Sosebee

Newton