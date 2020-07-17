Letter: Movie theater sign should say: Closed for public safety

I took a different route to get to the farmers market today and drove by the Carolina Theater. Its marquee says, “Closed due to Governor Cooper.”
I wrote for a living and a colleague used to point to me and say, “Words mean things.” Yes, they do.
The theater is closed for public safety because of the coronavirus and because our governor and his team are weighing risks and trying to fashion a path to keep as many of us as safe and healthy as possible.
The sign could have said, “Closed for public safety.”
Leadership means making choices. Strong leadership means weighing options, assessing risks and consequences, and making decisions for the greater good. It is a balancing act.
I love the Carolina Theater. I’ve been there many times. I want to go back. When it’s safe.
Until then, I’m paying attention to Gov. Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen. And wearing a mask in public. For the greater good.
Lynn Dorfman
Hickory NC
