Letter: Mountain View responded in my time of need

To the fine folks of the Mountain View community,

On the afternoon of June 11, I had the occasion to pass through your community twice. On the first pass, I was in awe of its beautiful, peaceful country scenery along some winding back roads. On my return trip, my GPS lead me on a more direct route where I had the occasion to experience the genuine goodness of the people there.

Unfortunately, I was involved in an awful, horrific wreck on Hwy 127. Almost immediately, the scene was flooded with concerned citizens, passers-by and neighbors doing their best to assist however they could. All of them were calm, kind, caring and compassionate during a tragic situation. I cannot express how I appreciate that outpouring of concern for their fellow man, most especially to the sweet, sweet lady who tried her best to keep me sitting and calm and brought me a cold drink from my crumpled truck.

Your community should be very proud of all of your first responders, Catawba EMS, Catawba Rescue Squad, Mountain View Fire Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol. The professionalism, care, compassion and skill they demonstrated that day were quite impressive. My apologies if I have overlooked anyone because the turnout was quite large.