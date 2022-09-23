Letter: Most of humanity was, is and always will be religious

As a child the writings of "educated elites" taught, my great-grandfather had nine children because he was a businessman and needed free labor in the next 12-18 years. Now I'm 48, it seems more likely his efforts at being fruitful were led by the absence of Facebook and his enjoyment of the God-given pleasures of life. These elites say the not-too-distant past was a time when people believed in a flat Earth, the sun was a god, and these ideas arose when religious people ruled the world. Even in church, I am told these religious people were the ones who despised Christ.

The definition of religious is relating to or the believing in and worshiping of a superhuman controlling power, especially a personal God or gods. This definition shows that anyone who believed in the teachings of Christ would have been religious. Most of humanity was, is and always will be religious. It was religious people who fell at Christ's feet, were baptized, martyred, and imprisoned for Jesus. Religious people started the American Red Cross, and fought against slavery.

The negative use of religious is nonsense. Education, like religious, is merely a word. You can have a good education or a bad education.

Observe those who make “being educated” their religion. The religiously fanatic “educated” have said “The sun god will save us” (solar power and electric vehicles) and warn of the apocalypse from the black horse of coal and the pale horse of big oil. Like the Priests of Moloch, they say, “Do not believe the images on the ultrasound; in order to be prosperous, lay down the life of your child and be educated." Only those who worship education could become so uneducated.

Jamie Clements

Newton