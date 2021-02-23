 Skip to main content
Letter: Most Americans had enough of Trump and his lies
Letter: Most Americans had enough of Trump and his lies

The greatest threat to America and our democracy is not a pandemic but rather an arrogantly proud hubristic ignorance shared by some Americans who have gladly and willingly relinquished their classification as a "homo sapiens." Thank God more Americans are still intelligent enough to know a horse from horse manure!

The earth is not flat, dinosaurs did exist and roamed the earth, we did land a man on the moon, Elvis and Hitler are dead, Bin Laden was killed, and now for the BIG one ... Donald J. Trump lost the election to Joseph R. Biden Jr. because most Americans had had enough of Donald J. Trump and his lies and wanted a better America.

D.F. Winkler

Granite Falls

