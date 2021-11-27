Letter: More than 180,000 living with Alzheimer's in NC

Today, more than 180,000 people in North Carolina are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and this number is expected to rise to 210,000 by the year 2025. More than 358,000 loved ones are providing care for these individuals without receiving any medical training. Approximately one in three dementia caregivers say their own health has gotten worse due to their care responsibilities because they delay the maintenance of their own health needs. Thankfully, Congress can help alleviate some of this pressure on caregivers.

I personally watched my grandmother spend every waking moment and lose countless hours of sleep taking care of my grandfather until he lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in December 2020. We were fortunate enough to be able to keep him at home with the help of Hospice and several family members stepping in to assist her. Even with the additional help, I could see the disease taking its toll on her. It is slow and painful for everyone involved. This is #WhyIWalk in the Hickory Walk to End Alzheimer’s and why I volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association and advocate for bills to help with funding for the cause.

