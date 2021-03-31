Letter: Morality at the border

Undoubtedly, consciousness is a form of self-awareness. Without consciousness we cease to exist, but its moral content is a developed capacity, socially anchored and constructed, and malleable — an outward flow of the conscious mind. Our moral capacity is erected on understanding the importance of creating strong and sustaining relationships revealing its social nature. Evolving within the family and community, our moral consciousness becomes a conduit to human communal life.

And so we ask, “How will a good person know when she or he is hurting or humiliating her or his neighbor?” and “How will companies, including scientific and governmental organizations, know when they are violating rather than promoting essential human values?” Notwithstanding the events of 1/6/21, we can also inquire into the role of the church — Christian or otherwise — in directing our moral consciousness. What does the church have to say about the immigrants pouring into our nation, many who are children, seeking relief from oppression and a safe place to live and work?

Valuing my own freedom and the justice it requires me to extend to others also necessitates that I become aware of all the various ways in which other human beings whom I might act upon can be hurt. From a moral perspective, are we not tasked with creating environments that respect the welfare, dignity and self-worth of those in our care?