Letter: Morale declined in clerk's office under Kim Sigmon

I am writing in response to comments made by Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon in the article "Term Limits Among Topics" published April 28, 2022.

I was employed from 2006-2020 by Al Jean Bogle and Kim Sigmon as a deputy clerk and courtroom clerk. The environment was friendly yet professional and employees were happy under the leadership of Ms. Bogle. Experienced and knowledgeable employees were ready to assist anyone who came for help.

I saw a decline in morale under the leadership of Kim Sigmon. Employees constantly feared for their jobs and numerous employees chose to resign due to the toxic environment. Customer service is decreased caused by inexperience and employees' lack of knowledge due to a large turnover of employees since Kim Sigmon has been in office. Exemplary employees have been fired by her.

Ms. Bogle ran an office open to all; not one that asks, "Why do you need to come behind our doors?" as some officers of the court have experienced by the current administration.

Emily Heesch

Hickory