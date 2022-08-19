Letter: Monthly Child Tax Credit payments were lifeline for families

Clicking “add to cart” is harder this year. From the anticipation of starting, to the fear of failure, getting ready for the school year is an emotional experience. Before the first bell rings, back to school brings so much stress. Back-to-school lists, teacher wish lists, school lunches, activity fees, transportation, before/after school care, clubs, and events are all fighting for your attention and paycheck. Trying to find and afford everything on the supply list for some is a wish in and of itself.

Families are expected to uphold a certain standard and appearance while sacrificing financially to help their teacher’s classroom. Broken backpacks, stained shirts, soiled shoes are all uncomfortable outcomes. It’s even more challenging for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Last year the Child Tax Credit offered some relief with monthly payments and full benefits for the lowest income families. Data from Columbia University show the Child Tax Credit was used by low-income families for education, clothing, and other basic needs. Why did Congress allow the expanded Child Tax Credit to expire? Now families have to wait until tax season to receive the Child Tax Credit when they need it now.

Talks involving the Child Tax Credit are circulating by our own Senator Richard Burr. Though it does give larger payments, there’s an income requirement leaving out families who need the credit arguably the most, those with no income, like a disabled parent or grandparents living off social security who are raising children.

While we struggle to get everything ready in time for back to school, Congress sure is taking their time to expand the Child Tax Credit. Families need to be a priority, not just a political agenda. Inaction is still action. Remember that in November.

Emily Bird

Mooresville