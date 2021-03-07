Letter: Miracle of Hickory: People fought polio with grit, compassion

It has been said that The Miracle of Hickory (circa 1944), was the result of that generation being UNITED. The United States can be re-united when our Congress develops the SPIRIT and WILL to make it happen.

The miracle of Hickory, that occurred in 1944 in western North Carolina, was the epitome of all miracles that happened in that area in the 20th Century. The spirit, will and determination of those who served from Charlotte to Hickory and beyond made it happen.

The war that was raging in Europe and the Pacific Theater in World War II, plus the war against polio in Hickory, NC, combined to make 1944, one of the darkest years in history. In a race with death, people fought polio with true grit, deeds, gifts, compassion and concern. The result was the “Miracle of Hickory.”

Jack Williams

