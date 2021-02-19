Letter: Media, big tech, courts, judges side with Democrats

My dear Mr. Turman, your letter which read "There was no evidence of a stolen election," is just another convincing narrative that the media, big tech, Democrats, courts and judges want you to believe (Sandra Bolick, letter, Feb. 2)

My view matches Ms. Bolick’s, but I can understand Mr. Turman’s — given the skewed flow of information. Consider:

1) “About 98% of political contributions from internet companies this cycle went to Democrats, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.” (CNBC.com, Nov. 6, 2020)

Does hyper partisanship in the tech industry bias their control of information? I pose a single example to suggest the answer: Try to watch My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s self-financed 2-hour documentary on the election, “Absolute Proof,” released Jan. 5. Are Lindell’s witnesses/experts credible? Not credible? That’s not your decision. That’s a decision for a tiny circle of partisans in Silicon Valley.

2) Business Insider headline for Nov. 2, 2020: “Only 6 major US newspapers have endorsed Trump for reelection.” 40 endorsed Joe Biden. That’s a 7-to-1 Democrat viewpoint advantage among large paper editorial boards.

Does the partisan tilt of editorial boards bias print media? Any consumer of wire service reports knows the answer.