Letter: McHenry's comments on unemployment overlook wages, benefits, COVID fear

Congressman McHenry was recently on Facebook talking about 8 million unfilled positions and how Biden policies are holding back our economic recovery.

The Coronavirus Aid Relief bill signed by Trump expanded the benefits for certain workers by $600/week that ended July, 2020. The American Rescue Plan signed by Biden provided for an extra $300 to end in September, 2021.

Is unemployment keeping people from working? Do we really have a unique, Biden-created problem that is not the result of a rebounding economy and the dynamics of normal churn in the labor market? Are there other factors at play?

If we turn to data from the Bureau of Labor statistics on open positions, we find that at the end of 2017, 2018 and 2019 (before COVID) the open positions were 6.4 million, 7.4 million, and 6.7 million, respectively. Except for March and April 2020, job openings were above 6 million, including 6.8 million in October, but I don’t recall the congressman addressing the topic of unfilled positions when Trump was in office.

The hire rate for March,2021 was 4.2%, higher than every month of 2018 and 2019. The hire rate for May, 2020 when the $600 expanded benefit was in place was significantly higher at 6.2%. If the problem were uniquely unemployment benefits, why the higher hiring rates during periods of expanded benefits?