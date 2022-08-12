 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mayor thankful for support

To all those who voted in the recent City of Hickory elections for mayor and city council members, thank you for your continued support and vote of confidence. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the trust that you have placed in your elected representatives as we continue to move forward in a manner that allows all of our citizens an opportunity for continued growth and prosperity.

To my family, friends and supporters who volunteered their time and energy to work the polls on election day, I would like to say a special thank you for I am especially grateful for your continued support and encouragement.

It is my honor and great privilege to serve the citizens and visitors of our community as your mayor. I am humbled and honored that you have allowed me the joy once again of working with such a great group of community leaders. I am looking forward to continuing our progress and working together for a brighter future. I thank God every day that he has blessed our community and kept us safe.

May God continue to lead, guide, and direct our paths in the days ahead.

Mayor Hank Guess

City of Hickory

