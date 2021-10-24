Letter: Mayor, do not take part in privatization of public property

An open letter to Hickory Mayor Hank Guess,

I recently attended a presentation by Mr. Shawn Pennell, Public Utilities Director.

Mr. Pennell described proposed improvements at Geitner Park, on the Lake Hickory waterfront. I was appalled when he mentioned the project envisioned by the Lackey Enterprise for this site.

Improvements in the park, spectacular walking trails, and broad walkways leading to the park make this a natural gathering point for everyone in Hickory. However, Mr. Pennell explained that the existing plan is to demolish the old building on that site and allow the Lackey organization to build a fancy pavilion with a restaurant, outdoor seating, a bar where alcohol will be served and rental space for private gatherings.

Mr. Guess, this is the classic for-profit privatization of public property. The value of the site has been greatly enhanced by public money, and a private interest will now snap up the most central and photogenic parcel; to be served by public roads, beautiful attractions and public parking spaces.

I cannot imagine a more egregious privatization of public property. It is the very opposite of the democratic goal of creating beauty and value on behalf of the people of Hickory.