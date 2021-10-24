Letter: Mayor, do not take part in privatization of public property

An open letter to Hickory Mayor Hank Guess,
I recently attended a presentation by Mr. Shawn Pennell, Public Utilities Director.
Mr. Pennell described proposed improvements at Geitner Park, on the Lake Hickory waterfront. I was appalled when he mentioned the project envisioned by the Lackey Enterprise for this site.
Improvements in the park, spectacular walking trails, and broad walkways leading to the park make this a natural gathering point for everyone in Hickory. However, Mr. Pennell explained that the existing plan is to demolish the old building on that site and allow the Lackey organization to build a fancy pavilion with a restaurant, outdoor seating, a bar where alcohol will be served and rental space for private gatherings.
Mr. Guess, this is the classic for-profit privatization of public property. The value of the site has been greatly enhanced by public money, and a private interest will now snap up the most central and photogenic parcel; to be served by public roads, beautiful attractions and public parking spaces.
I cannot imagine a more egregious privatization of public property. It is the very opposite of the democratic goal of creating beauty and value on behalf of the people of Hickory.
Note that the “improvements” at Geitner will remove the existing boat launch ramp. Mr. Guess, this is the only public boat launch ramp on the Catawba County shoreline of Lake Hickory. Proposed improvements include a pier to serve boats tying up in order to use the park, though most will use the private restaurant and bar. Of course, service vehicles and waste services for the Lackey business will be a nuisance, creating an inconvenience many park users. Mr. Pennell’s illustrations also showed how the Lackey business will take up at least half the grassy space where many visitors spread blankets and relax at the lake. Lastly, I suggest serving alcohol in a public park is a poor idea, to my knowledge not permitted in any other North Carolina public park.