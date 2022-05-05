Letter: Mattie Padgett, renaissance woman, was no Turnipseed

As we get older, our memories get caught up in the “good old days” syndrome.

During the dark days of the pandemic, a friend sent me an article titled, “Tune Queen.” I read the 1953 article with great interest as I was a fan during my early teens of Lillie Ann Turnipseed’s early 1960s show on WIRC in Hickory. Here was a woman from the Brushy Mountains of my area who went from listening to music on her battery-powered radio to the tune queen of a top radio station.

After submitting an article about Turnipseed, I felt rather good about telling the story of the early successes of a woman out of the Brushy Mountains. Unfortunately, I missed three letters “ADV” at the end of the 1953 Hickory Daily Record article. The article was a major embellishment of a woman with a backwoods name.

So, now we know the rest of the story with the help of her grandson! Lillie Ann Turnipseed was really Mattie Padgett from Iowa who was educated at UNC-Chapel Hill and not from the Brushies.

Maybe the Turnipseed persona was necessary for her acceptance as a country DJ. My guess is she was a renaissance woman willing to change personas as needed — woman artillery instructor or backwoods woman turned disc jockey.

The amazing part of this whole story is that a 60-year-old newspaper clipping still existed and could generate interest and comments from so many people in the community. My objective was to share an image of a successful self-made woman of the 1950s.

Instead, by sharing just an old newspaper clipping, we were able to see Lillie (Mattie) from a whole new successful perspective and appreciate the full life she lived.

Warren Hollar

Bethlehem