Letter: March is Red Cross Month, the month to honor everyday heroes

March is Red Cross Month, the month to honor and celebrate the everyday heroes who help us fulfill our mission. Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross brings help and hope to people in need, thanks to heroes like you. Whether you donate funds, donate blood or volunteer, we depend on your support to make a difference in communities across the country.

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the America Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter responded to 36 home fires right here in Catawba County, providing food, shelter and comfort to over 120 individuals and 55 families in need, as well as casework and recovery assistance for disaster survivors — at no cost to those receiving Red Cross support.

Home fires account for most of the 230-plus disasters that we respond to annually in the 12 counties served by the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter. We want to ensure everyone in our community stays safe from these crises, which, sadly, take an average of seven lives every day in the U.S.

We ask everyone to check their smoke alarms monthly and practice their home fire escape plan at least twice a year. In fact, fire experts agree that people may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home, and we encourage all residents to take time to discuss fire safety and practice their plan with their household.