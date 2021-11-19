Letter: Man has little effect on the natural changing of climate

When I read the recent headline that said “East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms,” my BS alarm started sounding immediately. If you just read the article, you will see that it is just another climate change alarmist story that even contradicts it’s own premises.
First, as is typical of almost any climate change or global warming story, it starts trying to make something very minute to seem like the end of the world. It tells us that the sea levels have risen a whopping 8 inches in over 140 years. And, just in case you aren’t awake yet, they even translate it into metric system. After all, 23 centimeters sounds so much more ominous than 8 inches, doesn’t it? Then, of course, they add some unprovable and wildly exaggerated Al Gore-type claim, in case the first facts didn’t get your attention. “Global sea levels could rise by an additional 2 feet by the end of this century.”
They try to back up their claim by noting that a storm surge raised water levels over eight feet during a recent storm. Did they compare that recent rise in tide and surge to other storms over, say the last 140 years? No.
The author even goes on to say that even if we reduce carbon emissions seas will keep on rising. Gee, I wonder why? Could it be because that could be a part of the natural activity of the planet?
Al Gore’s polar bear story was debunked. Scientists continue to disagree about ice melting or not. One very credible source even said temps will only rise about 1 degree in the next 20 years or so. What is causing that? Could it be a temperature rise from the sun’s heat? Could it be that we are ever so slightly moving closer to the sun somehow? We have seen so many “climate change” or “global warming” claims that the earth will be destroyed by 2000, 2007, 2012 (that was a very cool movie by the way, but still hogwash), or when. Like anything else, especially connected to the government, follow the money.
Man has a hard time predicting tomorrow’s weather. I’m quite sure that man has little effect on the natural changing of climate. For those of you who really think man can control the climate, I have two words for you: Mount Pinatubo.
Perhaps the author, a University of Arizona professor, should be more worried about how bad Arizona State is going to beat their butts in football.
God created this great big, beautiful planet. God will decide if and when it will be destroyed. Should we do what we can to protect our environment (within reason)? Sure. But don’t be whining about how much you care about the environment until you stop throwing your trash out of your car window while you’re driving down the road.
Mike Davis,
Conover, NC