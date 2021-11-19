Letter: Man has little effect on the natural changing of climate

When I read the recent headline that said “East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms,” my BS alarm started sounding immediately. If you just read the article, you will see that it is just another climate change alarmist story that even contradicts it’s own premises.

First, as is typical of almost any climate change or global warming story, it starts trying to make something very minute to seem like the end of the world. It tells us that the sea levels have risen a whopping 8 inches in over 140 years. And, just in case you aren’t awake yet, they even translate it into metric system. After all, 23 centimeters sounds so much more ominous than 8 inches, doesn’t it? Then, of course, they add some unprovable and wildly exaggerated Al Gore-type claim, in case the first facts didn’t get your attention. “Global sea levels could rise by an additional 2 feet by the end of this century.”

They try to back up their claim by noting that a storm surge raised water levels over eight feet during a recent storm. Did they compare that recent rise in tide and surge to other storms over, say the last 140 years? No.

The author even goes on to say that even if we reduce carbon emissions seas will keep on rising. Gee, I wonder why? Could it be because that could be a part of the natural activity of the planet?

