Letter: Male attorney followed the diet so he went first

Reading today's article, 'Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices' brought to mind an ethical situation I encountered as a resident in internal medicine at Indiana University Medical Center in 1968. We were just beginning the renal dialysis program at IUMC. Dr. Stuart Kleit had set up the dialysis program and we were needing to choose which patients with renal failure would be accepted for dialysis. A very strict dietary program was being used in renal failure patients to forestall the patient's need for dialysis. That restrictive protein program, the 'Giovonetti diet,' was very unpalatable but we required a prospective dialysis patient to adhere to it if that patient was to be accepted for our dialysis program.
I recall our first patient opening for the dialysis program came down to either a middle-aged female professional or a middle-aged male attorney. So we were not restricting our selection to white men, as the article in today's HDR implies ("give white men first access to life-saving dialysis machines in the 1960s, when the new technology was in short supply"). As it turned out, the female candidate was unable to adhere to the diet so we chose the attorney as our first patient on dialysis at IUMC.
Richard Allen Dickey, MD
Hickory NC