Letter: Male attorney followed the diet so he went first

Reading today's article, 'Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices' brought to mind an ethical situation I encountered as a resident in internal medicine at Indiana University Medical Center in 1968. We were just beginning the renal dialysis program at IUMC. Dr. Stuart Kleit had set up the dialysis program and we were needing to choose which patients with renal failure would be accepted for dialysis. A very strict dietary program was being used in renal failure patients to forestall the patient's need for dialysis. That restrictive protein program, the 'Giovonetti diet,' was very unpalatable but we required a prospective dialysis patient to adhere to it if that patient was to be accepted for our dialysis program.