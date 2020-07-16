Letter: Making masks mandatory has legal precedence

I very strongly agree with Larry Clark’s Jul 9 column regarding the wearing of a face mask during this pandemic.
Wearing a mask is such a simple safeguard, it is just unbelievable that our politicians are so reluctant to make it mandatory.
Yes, there is a chorus, from those I consider to be idiots, espousing their Constitutional right to refuse to wear a mask. Really? If the politicians would have to courage to stand up to stupidity, they would realize there is legal precedence that fully supports the mandatory wearing of a mask.
I can hear the idiots screaming, “Oh, baloney!” However, the fact is; God gave you ‘eye teeth” so that you can look before you speak; so it might be wise to keep your mouth closed!
For the good of public safety – whether you personally agree or not – it is legally mandated that:
Thou shalt wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, or motorized cycle on a public street.
Thou shalt wear a seat belt when operating a motorized vehicle on a public street.
Thou shalt inoculate your children against contagious diseases (Measles, for example) before your children are allowed to attend public schools.
It is time for responsible citizens to demand that our elected officials pass legislation supporting the mandatory wearing of a face mask. Those that refuse to wear a mask should be issued a citation and required to pay a monetary fine. In my opinion we should add one more rule:
Thou shalt wear a face mask in public during this pandemic.
And one last word: most stores have a policy that requires employees to wear a face mask. However, it is my experience that many of the (mostly younger) employees wear their mask below their nose. That completely defeats the whole purpose of the mask policy. Unless one is speaking, people typically breathe through their nose – inhale germs, exhale germs – so the managers of these stores should either enforce this mask policy or drop the policy. Having an unenforced policy gives the shopper a false sense of security – fraud!
Thomas Allen
Hickory, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!