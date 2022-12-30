 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make citizens of United States a priority

I don't object to helping other countries. It's good to give to people in need. But putting the needs of Ukraine and other countries ahead of the needs of our citizens here is just plain wrong.

There are so many homeless in this country, many of them veterans, that desperately need us. Let's help them.

A new Congress could create challenges or the Biden administration, which plans to maintain full financial support for Ukraine.

There are so many citizens here that have to choose between medicine or food. Let's help them.

There is not enough affordable housing for citizens below the poverty level. Let's help them.

That's where I want my tax dollars going. Put our citizens first.

Veronica Murphy

Claremont 

