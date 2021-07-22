Letter: LRU has right to require vaccinations; students should stop the hissy fits

This is in response to those having conniptions and hissy fits about Lenoir-Rhyne requiring students to be vaccinated if they want to attend.

First, you need to look up how capitalism works. Private entities such as non-state-supported colleges, one of which is Lenoir-Rhyne, have the right to set the standards for the people they sell their services to, in this case, a college education. Protesting the vaccine standard the university has set is the equivalent of taking off your shirt and shoes and then demanding to get service in a store with a sign that clearly says, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.”

I was required to get a second smallpox shot in 1968 when I was accepted into seminary. While I was not happy about it, I did not pitch a childish fit over it. As a result I have two vaccination scars on my arm. Not a problem.

In the end, I wonder: Why did common sense and common decency have to be made so political?

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls