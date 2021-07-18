Letter: LRU could lose students, donations over vaccination requirement

In response to LRU’s blatant disregard for the freedom of its students to make informed, confidential healthcare decisions, I challenge all alumni to consider withholding financial support to LRU until the institution recognizes that “my body, my choice” should extend beyond a platitude for reproductive rights. The fact that the university is mandating a medical procedure that is not fully FDA approved for a virus that has a high survival rate for the vast majority of people is short-sighted, at best. Widely-available data supports that COVID-19 is greatly diminished in community circulation.

Through the whole pandemic, in a county with 159,551 people, there have been only 19,904 cases and 311 deaths recorded for COVID-19 — thus, only 12.47% of the Catawba County population had a confirmed case of the virus, and of those cases 1.6% died. Though each loss is tragic, this represents not even 2% of the case total. To survive, viruses usually mutate to be more communicable, yet less deadly to promote viral reproduction in a host, yet we are constantly bombarded with fears of variants.