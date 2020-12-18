Letter: Love America and hate democracy?

If I were a registered Republican, I would be burning my card over the attempts by Donald J. Trump to overturn the election. The Republican Party, the party of Constitutional Conservatism, the party so quick to express outrage over taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of racial injustice cannot find the courage to defend democracy.
The party is selling its soul for Donald J. Trump. Limbaugh speculates that states will secede from the union over Donald J. Trump. Republicans are turning on fellow Republicans in support of the president’s childish, narcissistic behavior of not admitting that he lost the election all playing out during a raging pandemic. Trump would throw every one of them under the bus at the slightest provocation or opportunity for personal gain.
The latest attempt, the “big one” just ran into a brick wall, the Supreme Court. Donald behaves like the Don. I do you a favor and expect one in return. The Texas suit was ridiculous on its face. Trump is playing his supporters for more money and the Texas AG may himself have been playing the president. To use the old cliché, you can’t make this stuff up.
Trump tweets how can you have a presidency when a vast majority thinks the election was rigged. Supposedly 70% of Republicans believe Trump’s rantings that the election was rigged. By my math that equates to maybe 50 million people. News flash, 81 million voted for Joe Biden so Mr. President your question is relevant. How could you have a presidency if it were obtained with lies, conspiracy theories, and the courts to undo the will of a vast majority?
Trump has been and continues to be a threat to our Republic. Far too many Republicans in leadership positions are complicit in their encouragement or passive observance as he attempts to overturn the will of the people. He is truly an embarrassment to the American people and the Constitution of the United States. To all the “loyal” Republicans that have endorsed him, your people have your names. Will you get their vote in the next election? Will Donald Trump be there to help you? Me thinks not.
Trump appointed U.S. District Judge, Brett Ludwig who ruled against Trump’s request to have the legislature declare him the winner in Wisconsin saying his arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact." Another judge called the effort to overturn the election as “so un-American."
As Senator Chris Murphy eloquently puts it, “you cannot at the same time, love America and hate democracy."
Ruth Long
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!