Letter: Love America and hate democracy?

If I were a registered Republican, I would be burning my card over the attempts by Donald J. Trump to overturn the election. The Republican Party, the party of Constitutional Conservatism, the party so quick to express outrage over taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of racial injustice cannot find the courage to defend democracy.

The party is selling its soul for Donald J. Trump. Limbaugh speculates that states will secede from the union over Donald J. Trump. Republicans are turning on fellow Republicans in support of the president’s childish, narcissistic behavior of not admitting that he lost the election all playing out during a raging pandemic. Trump would throw every one of them under the bus at the slightest provocation or opportunity for personal gain.

The latest attempt, the “big one” just ran into a brick wall, the Supreme Court. Donald behaves like the Don. I do you a favor and expect one in return. The Texas suit was ridiculous on its face. Trump is playing his supporters for more money and the Texas AG may himself have been playing the president. To use the old cliché, you can’t make this stuff up.