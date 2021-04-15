Letter: Loud cars, illegal mufflers are annoying

I have emailed members of the Hickory council. I have emailed the mayor and others associated with positions of leadership in Hickory. A few of them replied and said they forwarded the email to the Hickory police. The problem is with noise pollution on Hwy. 70 every Friday and Saturday night. I am so sick and tired of sitting in restaurants like Red Lobster, former Ruby Tuesdays, PDQ and others having to listen to the loud vehicles that scream up and down Hwy. 70 every Friday and Saturday night.

It is becoming impossible to enjoy going out to eat in Hickory on Hwy. 70. Not just listening while you eat but driving in your vehicle on Hwy. 70. Having to sit at a stop light beside a diesel truck revving his engine or a little Honda Civic with an illegal muffler making loud horrible noise.

I can't be the only one getting tired of it and the Hickory Police or the Catawba County Sheriff's Office need to start enforcing the laws written to prevent loud mufflers that cause annoying noise pollution.

Section 20-120 through 128 of Muffler & Emissions are written laws that are not being enforced.

Jason Sigmon

Claremont