Letter: Look how terrible my opponent is!

The state if political discourse in 2022:

To the candidates:

Question: Where do you stand on health care?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

Question: What do you plan to do for the economy?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

Question: What should we do about the environment?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

To the news media:

Question: Where do the candidates stand on the issues?

Answer: This candidate is ahead by this many points.

If I were a Founding Father, I would roll over in my grave.

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls