 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: Look how terrible my opponent is!

  • 0

The state if political discourse in 2022:

To the candidates:

Question: Where do you stand on health care?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

Question: What do you plan to do for the economy?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

Question: What should we do about the environment?

Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!

To the news media:

Question: Where do the candidates stand on the issues?

Answer: This candidate is ahead by this many points.

If I were a Founding Father, I would roll over in my grave.

People are also reading…

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert