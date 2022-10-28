Letter: Look how terrible my opponent is!

The state if political discourse in 2022:
To the candidates:
Question: Where do you stand on health care?
Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!
Question: What do you plan to do for the economy?
Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!
Question: What should we do about the environment?
Answer: Look how terrible my opponent is!
To the news media:
Question: Where do the candidates stand on the issues?
Answer: This candidate is ahead by this many points.
If I were a Founding Father, I would roll over in my grave.
Thomas Blanton
Granite Falls