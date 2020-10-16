Letter: Lincoln was forced by Senate's vacation to hold off on Supreme Court nominee

What is the truth regarding President Lincoln's nomination of a Supreme Court justice in an election year?
It turned out that indeed, a month before the election of 1864, the president of the U.S. Supreme Court, Roger Teny, died. But Lincoln did not nominate anyone for the vacant vacancy, and did so only in December 1864, after he won the election for a second term. Why? It turns out that the U.S. Senate, which, in accordance with the Constitution, must consider and approve the nomination, was at that time ... on vacation.
So, Lincoln just couldn't nominate anyone. The Senate resumed work only on Dec. 5, 1864, and the next day, Dec. 6, President Lincoln nominated former Senator Salmon Chase, who was confirmed on the same day. So this whole story of Lincoln allegedly graciously granting the next president the right to be nominated turned out to be another lie: another lie of the Democrats.
The Senate was not in session in October 1864 when the vacancy arose. The Senate returned shortly after the election in November 1864 and Lincoln submitted the nomination of Salmon Chase the next day; Chase was confirmed to fill the vacancy the same day the nomination was received. So by that standard the Senate should have ALREADY confirmed Barrett's nomination so she can get to work.
Does Kamala Harris realize that President Lincoln suspended the "Writ of Habeas Corpus" by Executive Order, in order to throw people in jail without charging them with a crime? In fact, President Lincoln had the Mayor of the City of Baltimore, along with members of the Maryland State Legislature (all duly elected officials) and other private citizens thrown into jail indefinitely without being charged with any crime. The reason? Because Lincoln saw those individuals as a threat to his efforts in preserving the Union of States. When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Lincoln - he simply ignored their ruling and continued to arrest and detain citizens without charging them with any crime! The above is a little-known set of facts that never made it into the history books, just the same as when Lincoln ordered the U.S. Army to forcibly shut down more than 300 newspapers because he believed their newspaper articles and editorials were undermining the war effort.
People are not crayons that can be grouped together by the color of their skin. People are just people and want to do what is best for themselves and their families. The great MLK once stated that a person should NOT be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Now Democrats believe that you should judge a person by the color of their skin and NOT by the content of their character.
John Eckard
Conover NC
