Letter: Like golfers, our leaders should unite for common good

If golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka can come together around the common goal of winning the Ryder Cup, why can’t our politicians?
Senator Roy Blount will not seek another six years in the Senate. Former Governor Eric Greitans is running for the Missouri seat. He recently said that, “Trump proved to the Republican Party that the only way to meaningfully advance conservative policy is through strong, uncompromising leadership," adding that he would support Trump’s desire to remove Mitch McConnell from his leadership position in the Senate.
The goal in golf is to win playing by the rules. The goal in politics should be to govern and to solve problems but sadly for Greitans and so many Republicans it is winning by any means.
Republicans against Republicans, Democrats against Democrats and both against each other even though governance should be the goal. We all can work for an organization, attend the same church, play on the same team and come together around common goals, but we can’t seem to do the same when it comes to politics.
President Biden articulates a goal of demonstrating that democratic governance is superior to authoritarianism, something most Americans would say they agree with. The actions of some 70% of Republican voters say something different. Donald Trump, who by the way is quick to compromise when in his interest to do so, is no Constitutional conservative and neither is the grumpy ole Senator he wants to punish for speaking ill of him following the events of Jan. 6.
Trumpism is not conservatism. Trumpism is the manipulation of preconceived bias, of singing to the choir. Trumpism is authoritarianism. Ohio Republican Congressman Gonzales knows the difference, recently calling Trump a cancer on the nation. That congressman to our detriment is walking away from politics.
The Arizona Cyber Ninja audit just confirmed that Biden won by even more votes. Most Republicans in Congress would boot Trump from the party in a New York minute but they fear the Trump voter.
Well, the Americans won, and Bryson and Brooks shook hands and gave each other a hug placing a common goal above personal grievance. It is time our politicians do the same.
Ellen Parsons
Hickory