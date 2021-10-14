Letter: Like golfers, our leaders should unite for common good

If golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka can come together around the common goal of winning the Ryder Cup, why can’t our politicians?

Senator Roy Blount will not seek another six years in the Senate. Former Governor Eric Greitans is running for the Missouri seat. He recently said that, “Trump proved to the Republican Party that the only way to meaningfully advance conservative policy is through strong, uncompromising leadership," adding that he would support Trump’s desire to remove Mitch McConnell from his leadership position in the Senate.

The goal in golf is to win playing by the rules. The goal in politics should be to govern and to solve problems but sadly for Greitans and so many Republicans it is winning by any means.

Republicans against Republicans, Democrats against Democrats and both against each other even though governance should be the goal. We all can work for an organization, attend the same church, play on the same team and come together around common goals, but we can’t seem to do the same when it comes to politics.

