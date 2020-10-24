Letter: Lies aren't facts; truth isn't propaganda

For years I have been saying that to conservatives lies are facts and the truth is liberal propaganda and conservatives live by the mantra that when you can't argue facts, personal attacks will do. While it has upset conservatives that I say these things, they continue to prove me right. Recently in a letter to the editor I wrote that Trump has made millions from his Presidency and that he has lied over 30,000 times.

Super conservative J.V. Fitzsimmons responded to that letter and as usual called Democrats Dimikratz which I guess he thinks is clever, called me "poster boy for the Trump Derangement Syndrome" and repeated the Trump cult talking points, aka lies, like Democrats will raise taxes without pointing out it would be only for those making over $400,000 a year and implement the Green New deal which Biden has never said he would. He also mentions Antifa and BLM thugs to illicit fear even though it has never been shown that these thugs were not white supremacists or other Trump cult members. Of course he doesn't mention the white supremacist who trump told to "Stand by". He also drags out the old Republican claim that Democrats will take away your guns even though Clinton didn't, Obama didn't, and Biden never said he would. But the scare tactic probably works for Trump cult members who apparently need their guns to attack elected officials they disagree with.