Letter: Let's strive for meaningful justice, racial harmony

I would like to thank the Hickory Daily Record for including my comments to the County Commissioners about the Confederate monument in the article published on 10/22/20. I also appreciate the consideration given by all the Commissioners to the compromise solution I suggested which would leave the statue in place but change the inscription on the base removing the words about “A Cause So Grand” and replacing that inscription with one honoring those who died, whether serving the Union or the Confederacy.
As I mentioned in my remarks to the Commissioners, but which was not included by the HDR, I want to acknowledge Sharon Smith’s letter to the HDR which to my knowledge, first brought up publicly the idea of leaving the statue but changing the inscription. I had also been thinking along these same lines when I read her letter which motivated me to appear before the County Commission. However, I did think that a less controversial, but still historically accurate inscription than even Sharon suggested could bring the controversy over the statue to an agreeable compromise solution.
In my remarks, I suggested this wording for a new inscription: “In Memory of Those Who Died Wearing Union Blue and Confederate Grey During America’s Civil War (1861-1865). God-willing, May We Never Be So Divided Again.” As the HDR also reported, I further suggested an effort from civic organizations and other community groups to raise funds for a monument commemorating the struggle by African Americans in this country for freedom and equality.
I hope such an effort and these words (or something similar) can move us forward beyond historical controversies about statues, and allow us to strive for better understanding, meaningful justice, and racial harmony in our county.
Cliff Moone
Hickory, NC
