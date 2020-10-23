Letter: Let's strive for meaningful justice, racial harmony

I would like to thank the Hickory Daily Record for including my comments to the County Commissioners about the Confederate monument in the article published on 10/22/20. I also appreciate the consideration given by all the Commissioners to the compromise solution I suggested which would leave the statue in place but change the inscription on the base removing the words about “A Cause So Grand” and replacing that inscription with one honoring those who died, whether serving the Union or the Confederacy.

As I mentioned in my remarks to the Commissioners, but which was not included by the HDR, I want to acknowledge Sharon Smith’s letter to the HDR which to my knowledge, first brought up publicly the idea of leaving the statue but changing the inscription. I had also been thinking along these same lines when I read her letter which motivated me to appear before the County Commission. However, I did think that a less controversial, but still historically accurate inscription than even Sharon suggested could bring the controversy over the statue to an agreeable compromise solution.