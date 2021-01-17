Letter: Let's not forget to invest in each other

Like many millennials, I dreamed of moving to a big metropolitan after finishing college.

Yet, after graduation, I came back to Hickory and stayed. Besides the attachment to my parents, I do ask myself — why?

I was reminded of why when I met a local friend, Gretchen Oetting, for lunch recently. Gretchen greeted me with the same friendly smile as when we first met at Hickory International Council.

When first friends, Gretchen invested time and shared her local and social interests with me. Her investment helped me to branch out and make my own investments in others.

So as we see the bond projects completed, construct new, needed housing units downtown, and celebrate another employer committing to Trivium Corporate Center, let’s not forget growth and economic development includes human investment — in each other. This investment binds us and produces yield for all.

In a smaller community, new friendships can be hard to find. I see locals on the neighborhood website NextDoor reaching out every day in hopes of befriending their new neighbors. Let’s be that new neighbor-friend!

As Gretchen, a Hickory Ambassador, always says, “We have all the amenities here.” All that’s left to find ...is a friend.