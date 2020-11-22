Letter: Let's keep each other safe and healthy. says Hickory mayor

For the past nine months, we have all been called upon to exhibit the caring spirit and selflessness that has come to define the character of our community. Words cannot describe the collective gratitude we have for everyone who has contributed, through their work and by adopting precautionary measures, to keeping our community safe and healthy.

This holiday season brings with it the strong desire to gather and celebrate with friends and family. Unfortunately, this year, it is accompanied by a spike in coronavirus infections that is impacting Hickory and many other communities across the country. This is requiring us to adjust the ways we have customarily celebrated the holidays, but we know that doing so will enable us to return to our traditional celebrations with all our friends and loved ones in the future.

In this most important of seasons, let us all take time to give thanks for friends, family, and all of our blessings. Let us all show our care and compassion by taking the appropriate measures (avoid mass gatherings, maintain social distance, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible). Let’s keep each other safe and healthy!

On behalf of the Hickory City Council and staff I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas!

Hank Guess

Mayor, City of Hickory

