Letter: Let's hope we have sanity to limit wreckage

“Russian threat stokes childhood fears,” (Tammy Wilson, 3-22) evoked real fears of Armageddon during the Cuban missile crisis. The U.S. was ready to go to war over Russian nuclear missile sites in Cuba, 90 miles from our shores.

The USSR was a military and ideological superpower in 1962. But it was sanely led. Nikita Khrushchev removed the missiles and dismantled the sites.

In 1991 the Soviet Union disintegrated. But something like the fear in America in 1962 has been building in Russia over two decades — with each expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization closer to Russia’s borders. Russia complained. The U.S. wouldn’t listen. Over and over. At first, it didn’t matter:

“When Putin took power in the winter of 1999-2000, his country was defenseless. It was bankrupt. It was being carved up by its new kleptocratic elites, in collusion with its old imperial rivals, the Americans. Putin changed that.” (author Christopher Caldwell in 2017)

Russia was the epicenter of global Communism in 1962. It meddled all over the world. It nearly started World War III in 1962. America is epicenter of global Wokeism in 2022. We meddle — particularly in Russia’s neighborhood. Peter Hitchens, former foreign correspondent for the Daily Mail:

"We've used Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia."

Where would this lead? John Mearsheimer, professor of political science at the University of Chicago, told us in 2015: “What is going on here is that the West is leading Ukraine down the primrose path, and the end result is that Ukraine is going to get wrecked.”

Let’s hope we have the sanity to limit the wreckage.

Sincerely,

Tom Shuford

Lenoir